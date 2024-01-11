Carol “CeeCee” Gillingham “Burke”, 68, of Callaway, MD, passed away on December 21, 2023.

Born on February 1, 1955, in Pensacola, FL. She was the daughter of Ellen (Hartzell) Corson and Arthur Corson Jr.

CeeCee grew up as a Navy child and lived in many different states. In the mid 60s her father was transferred to Patuxent River Naval Air Station where he retired. She spent the remainder of her life in Southern Maryland with the exception of a few years where she lived in North Carolina. She was an avid reader and loved music, animals, nature, storms, the beach, the skys and above all her family. Throughout her life, she had more cats than can be counted but she named and loved them all. In the mid to late 80’s she started tending bar and soon opened Midway Rock and Roll Lounge. As the years went by, she settled into the roll of GramCee and loved nothing more than to dote on her grandbabies. In her spare time you could catch her in her garden in the summer and on her kindle when it was too cold to go outside. She was beyond kind, strong, smart, and would help anyone at anytime with anything that she was capable of.

She is survived by life partner Ed Burke of Callaway MD, daughter Janeen (Guy) Laird of Leonardtown MD, son Brian Gillingham (Laura) of Mechanicsville MD, son David Burke of Ooltewah TN, grandson Evan Laird of Leonardtown MD, grandchildren Briley, Bryce and Brent Gillingham of Mechanicsville MD, great grandchildren Mateous Laird, Wynter Laird and Christopher Stillwell, brother Carey Corson (Liz) of Iowa City IA, sister Eva Corson of Lexington Park MD, brother Ross Corson (Kendall) of Lexington Park, sister in-law Tina Corson, mother in-law Barbara (Coots) Sampson of Pawtucket RI, sister in-law Cheryl (Burke) Holmes of Pawtucket RI, brother in-law Bruce Burke of Taunton MA, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved kittys Marlee and Boy kitty.

Predeceased by Mother Ellen (Hartzell) Corson 08/13/2001, father Arthur Corson Jr 01/04/2004, son in-law Michael Laird 07/04/2000 and grandson Owen Laird 11/14/2021.

The family will be receiving friends for a memorial service to honor the life of CeeCee at 2:00 PM followed by food and celebration.

Date of Service 1/13/2024

Time of Service 2:00 pm

Address of Service

Suite Spaces

24502 Three Notch Rd

Hollywood, MD 20636

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL)