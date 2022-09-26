Carolyn Dill Earnshaw, 84, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 15, 2022. She was born on June 25, 1938 to her parents, Beauford Main and Pauline Lucy Dill in Haynesville, Louisiana.

After graduating high school she married Robert Earnshaw, Sr. on February 5, 1961 and together they had 3 children. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. When Carolyn wasn’t working for the family business, you could find her volunteering with the Mechanicsville Ladies Auxiliary and the Mechanicsville Lioness. In her free time she enjoyed playing softball, hosting parties at her pool and relaxing with her family at the creek.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Robert Lee Earnshaw, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Allison Williams of Mechanicsville, VA, six grandchildren Caitlyn Rasel (Brian), Ashlyn Langley (Brandon), Josephine Earnshaw, Beau Hall (Alexis), Sam Hall, Zian Williams and five great grandchildren Reagan Rasel, Remi Rasel, Ayden Langley, Luna Hall and River Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents Beauford and Pauline Dill, husband Robert Earnshaw Sr., daughter Barbara Carol Hall, brother Beauford Chuck Dill and sister Kathi Dill Farrington.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20659. A funeral service will take place Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659. Interment will be held at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Beau Hall, Sam Hall, Brian Rasel, Tommy Stone, Mike Cusic and Kevin Peregoy. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Langley, Ralph Knott and Ricky McKinney.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.