SEVERNA PARK, Md.– On December 26, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for two young teenagers who had fallen in a frozen creek.

When officers got on the scene, one child made it safely to shore, while the other was still submerged and clinging to a piling. Officers were able to pull the child to safety and get him to an ambulance.

Officers learned that the child they rescued did not fall into the creek but jumped in, in a heroic attempt to rescue his friend.

Watch as the frightening scene unfolds.