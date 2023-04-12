CCPS Announces Last Day Of School For 2023

LA PLATA, Md. – The last day of school for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students for the 2022-2023 school year is Thursday, June 8.

The last day of school for teachers is Friday, June 9. These dates are final, barring any unforeseen inclement weather as CCPS still has four inclement weather days left for use if needed.

The following is the end-of year schedule for students.

Monday, June 5: Two-hour early dismissal for students.

Tuesday, June 6: Two-hour early dismissal for students.



Two-hour early dismissal for students. Wednesday, June 7: Two-hour early dismissal for students.



Two-hour early dismissal for students. Thursday, June 8: Two-hour early dismissal for students, last day of school for students.



Two-hour early dismissal for students, last day of school for students. Friday, June 9: Last day of school for teachers.

The last four days of school – June 5, 6, 7 and 8 – are early dismissal days for students to allow for report card preparation and include negotiated teacher planning time.

Report cards for students will be posted online in ParentVue and StudentVue by Thursday, June 15.

The following end-of-year dates apply to other CCPS staff.

12-month teachers’ last day is June 21.

11-month certificated staff last day is June 26.

10.5-month certificated staff last day is June 16.

11-month support staff last day is June 28.

10-month teachers’ last day is June 9.

10.5-month support staff last day is June 22.

10-month support staff (10-month secretaries and IEP clerks) last day is June 12.

10-month instructional assistants’ last day is June 9.

10-month food service manager/assistant manager last day is June 13.

10-month food service workers’ last day is June 9.

Employees with questions about their last workday should contact their supervisor.