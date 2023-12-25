INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual winter chess tournament at Henry E. Lackey High School from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. The tournament is open to chess players in kindergarten through Grade 12 with spectators allowed to view the event.

Players must register in advance to participate. The registration form is posted on the CCPS website at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2024-ccps-winter-chess-tournament/. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 7. Walk-in registrations are not accepted.

Sign in for players begins at 8:15 a.m. with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m. Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. to be paired for play in the first round. Transportation to Lackey is not provided. Students must be dropped off and picked up.

The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format — using chess clocks with 15 minutes per game — for Grades 6-12. An awards ceremony will follow the fourth-round match with trophies, medals and certificates. Participation is free for all Charles County students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Lackey is at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head.

Contact Alicia Briscoe at abriscoe@ccboe.com, Kristen Modes at kmodes@ccboe.com or Crissy Trest at ctrest@ccboe.com with any questions.