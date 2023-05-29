CCPS Summer School Registration Opens May 30

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) 2023 summer school program starts Wednesday, July 5. The schedule includes a mix of make-up and original credit courses. All make-up credit courses will be taught in person and original credit courses will be virtual through the Apex Learning and Zoom online platforms.

Costs for all summer school courses have been waived by CCPS this year and transportation will be provided. Students can take up to two make-up courses or one original credit course during summer school. Summer school includes original credit courses and make-up course offerings.

All courses run July 5 through Aug. 3, Monday through Thursday. Summer School graduation ceremonies will take place on Aug. 4.

Registration information

School-based counselors will work with parents and students to indicate summer school courses a student is eligible to take. Parents must complete registration for both make-up and original credit courses online using their ParentVue account, there is no in-person registration option. The registration process will begin Tuesday, May 30, at 8 a.m., and close on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. Parents can register at the Summer School page in Quick Links at www.ccboe.com. For step-by-step directions on how to register for Summer School via ParentVue, view the PowerPoint at www.ccboe.com.

Make-up course information

Regular make-up courses will be taught July 5 to Aug. 3, Monday through Thursday. The first period is from 10 a.m. to noon. The second period will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Students may take up to two make-up courses. The courses are free.

Instruction for high school make-up courses will be in person at Thomas Stone High School for students who attend Thomas Stone, North Point, or Westlake high schools. In-person make-up courses for students who attend Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, Maurice J. McDonough and St. Charles high schools will be held at St. Charles.

Instruction for middle school students will be held at Mattawoman Middle School.

While students will attend classes in person Monday through Thursday, Fridays are set aside during summer school for students to complete course work. For students to receive credit, they must attend all class sessions and pass all assigned work, quizzes and assignments.

Available make-up courses

High school

English I, II, III and IV.

Algebra I and II.

Geometry.

Algebra with trigonometry and statistics.

Earth systems.

Biology.

Chemistry.

Local, State and National (LSN) government.

U.S. History.

World History.

Spanish I and II.

Exploring computer science.

Foundation of technology.

Personal financial literacy.

Fit for Life.

Health.

Middle school

Language Arts.

Math.

Science.

Social Studies.

Original credit course information

Instruction for original credit courses will take place using Apex and Zoom. Students may take one original credit course. Teachers will provide live instruction virtually through Zoom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Fridays are set aside during summer school for students to complete asynchronous work. All Zoom meetings are mandatory. For students to receive credit, they must attend all Zoom meetings and pass all assigned work, quizzes and assignments in Apex. There is no charge for original credit courses this summer.

Available original credit courses

English III — This course is for students who have met all the requirements to graduate at the end of their junior year and have an approved graduating junior application on file with their home school.

English IV — This course is for students who have completed four years of high school and are not in their graduation cohort, or class. Students must get approval to enroll in this course from the supervising school counselor.

Fit for Life/Health — Offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school. (Semester one is July 5 through 19. Semester two is July 20 through Aug. 3).

Personal Financial Literacy — Offered to current CCPS juniors and seniors.

Geometry — Offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

Exploring Computer Science — Offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

Students may bring snacks and their lunch. Free lunches will be offered to students in the cafeteria. Students are not permitted to leave campus during or in between their registered classes.

Students must maintain excellent attendance at Summer School, which will last for 18 days. Credit will not be given to students who miss more than two class periods, and they cannot be excused from school for dental appointments, camps, sports or vacations. Students who cannot commit to attending Summer School should not enroll.

For more information and rules about Summer School 2023, go to Quick Links and click on Summer School 2023.

Thomas Stone is at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. St. Charles is at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. Mattawoman Middle School is at 10145 Berry Road in Waldorf.

About CCPS

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices. For inquiries, please contact Kathy Kiessling, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial M. Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814. For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event.

CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).