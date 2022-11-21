CCSO Conducts Violent Critical Incident Response Training For All Deputies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Over the past two weeks, every deputy within our agency took part in annual tactical enhancement training led by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT).

The focus of this hands-on training is response to violent critical incidents, active threats, and reality-based training.

As a result of recent national events that have taken place, deputies received additional training in de-escalation techniques, ballistic shield response, and civilian/ officer rescue. This training enhances your safety, our deputy’s knowledge, proficiency, and decision-making during a critical incident.

Congratulations to all deputies on the successful completion of this advantageous training.