PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be installing automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the county to solve and prevent crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.

Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence license plates and vehicle characteristics.

To proactively prevent crime from occurring, the cameras could send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction. They can also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.

Sheriff Mike Evans, who initiated this pilot program, commented “The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will maintain policy around usage of the LPR system. Each search requires a justification, and the data is never sold or shared with third parties. The cameras will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic violations. Although Calvert County is a safe place, this pilot program will allow us to better serve and protect the citizens of Calvert County by using technology to fight crime”.

Flock Safety cameras are in use in over 2,000 cities across 40 states, and the company works with thousands of law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement have reported crime reductions of up to 70% when deploying Flock Safety in their communities.

“At Flock Safety, we believe in building strong bonds between police departments and the citizens they pledge to protect, and we’re proud to partner with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to help them in the pursuit of public safety,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is eager to utilize this proactive technology which has proven to be a valuable force multiplier. This technology will provide access to real-time data which will make current crime detection and prevention resources more efficient and effective.