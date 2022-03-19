CCSO Recognizes Officer Linda Bagwell During Women’s History Month

WALDORF, Md. – We’re still going strong with #WomensHistoryMonth. Today, let’s hear it for this Veteran/Police Officer/Mom/Military Wife, Officer Linda Bagwell #680!

Officer Bagwell has been with the CCSO for just under 3 years. Prior to joining the CCSO family, she served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years. She always wanted to be a police officer, but joined the military first where she met her husband and started her family.

Officer Bagwell eventually ended her military career in order to pursue her dream of working in law enforcement. She says, “I love getting out of my car and interacting with people. I love when someone sparks up a conversation and we can reach each other on a personal level.” She added, “Some say women shouldn’t be police officers, but I think we bring a unique perspective to the job.”

She attributes her success to her upbringing and work ethic. Having grown up with two brothers and always working in male-dominated career fields, Officer Bagwell has always worked hard to “hold her own.” She also credits her military service for her ability to understand and connect with people from all walks of life.

Outside of work, Officer Bagwell spends as much time as she can with her husband (who is active duty military) and two children, exploring and enjoying our local area. She finds balance by working out, kayaking, hiking, or tackling home projects whenever she needs to clear her mind.

Thank you, Officer Bagwell, for your service to our country and our community.

We are so glad you chose to serve here in Charles County!