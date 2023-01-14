Tom Edwards received special recognition for many year service to the associations

WALDORF, Md. – On January 6, 2023 volunteers from across the county participated in the annual awards dinner hosted by the Jaycees Community Center in Waldorf. This evening we recognized those volunteers that provided 50 years of distinguished service:

Robert E. Collins, Sr. – Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc.

Stephen G. Winkler – Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc.

John F. Mills – Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

In addition, the Dr. Henry Burke Memorial Award was presented to ALS Captain Victoria Carter from Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit and the Charles County Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Service Award was presented to JW King, Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

A special presentation was made to Executive Chairman Tom Edwards for the many year service to the associations and member departments.

A few other committee awards were presented, Oath of Office was administered to the new CCVFA and CCAEMS officers who were present. We thank Commissioner Bowling, Sheriff Berry, Charles County School Superintendent Dr. Navarro for taking time from their busy schedules to attend.

Special thanks to the Charles County Fair Board for the generous donation check as a result of the work by our volunteers during Kris Kringle. Finally, thank you Michelle Smith for the wonderful photo’s taken.

