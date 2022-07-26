WASHINGTON — CDC has endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as another primary series option for adults ages 18 years and older.

Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine.

These vaccines package harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient called an adjuvant that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future.

Vaccines using protein subunits have been used for more than 30 years in the United States, beginning with the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine.

Other protein subunit vaccines used in the United States today include those to protect against influenza and whooping cough.

Two doses of Novavax are given in the primary series, 3–8 weeks apart.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should also receive 2 doses, given 3 weeks apart (a 3rd primary dose is not currently authorized).

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for use as a booster dose.

Anyone with questions relating to COVID-19 or vaccines should consult with their doctor.