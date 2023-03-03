Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Aims To Donate 1000 Books To South African Schools

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In the month of March, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union is helping one of its employees reach his goal of donating 1000 books to the Amaro Literacy Mission in South Africa.

The family will be visiting South Africa to help schools build libraries with the books the credit union collects.

Please stop by your nearest branch to drop off your new or lightly used books. The program accepts all picture or chapter books appropriate for ages 5-18.

The program does not accept magazines, coloring books, holiday books, adult romance novels, or American history books.

Additionally, Cedar Point will be hosting a Book Drive in the parking lot of its Headquarters building on Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Drop your books and enjoy baked goods from A Heavenly Taste Bakery.

The April 1st Book Drive is located at 22745 Maple Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Cedar Point thanks you in advance for your generosity and hopes to see you there!

For questions, please contact marketing@cpfcu.com.