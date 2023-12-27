Credit: Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort has three events planned to ring in the new year. On December 30th, beginning at 8 pm, enjoy live music from Great Train Robbery in the new event space, the Overlook Room (inside the gaming building).

Great Train Robbery is a Baltimore-based band that’s been entertaining audiences for over 46 years. They have a classic, smokey, Southern Rock sound. The Pre-New Year’s Eve party will also include party favors and a cash bar available until midnight. This is a free event but you can secure a ticket online. Pre New Year’s Eve Party Tickets, Sat, Dec 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM | Eventbrite

If you want to try your luck to end 2023, Rod ‘N’ Reel Gaming will be offering a special NYE Bingo. Doors open at 4 pm and the game starts at 6 pm. You can purchase admission for $20. That money will go towards whatever Bingo package you decide to purchase the day of. New Year’s Eve Bingo Tickets, Sun, Dec 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite

And on December 31st from 9 pm-1 am, 1936 Bar & Grill is holding a Masquerade Party complete with complimentary champagne toast, snacks, and two specialty NYE drinks to enjoy. Tickets for that event are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. New Year’s Eve Party Tickets, Sun, Dec 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM | Eventbrite

