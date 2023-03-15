Celebrating Women’s History Month: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Highlights Latina Deputy Bianca Salas

Deputy Bianca Salas

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Women’s History Month in March by highlighting some of the careers and achievements of our sisters in uniform.

Today, we are proud to share the story of Deputy Bianca Salas #358, a Latina law enforcement officer with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Salas joined the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office in July 2018 and continues to work in the Patrol Division, currently working on the night shift in the north end of the county.

Before joining our agency, Salas earned a degree in chemistry and worked in a hospital emergency room and as a substitute teacher in the state of California. Speaking fluent Spanish, “I translated a lot for officers in the ER. I found it interesting how officers interviewed people,” she said, and it was then that she first took an interest in law enforcement and began following that path.

Deputy Salas looks up information in her cruiser

Salas followed family in moving to St. Mary’s County and then joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Working in the Patrol Division, she said, “I like it. You get to see everything. You interact with the county’s people. Of course, there’s bad stuff, but there’s good stuff too.”

Deputy Salas also serves as a translator on calls involving subjects who only speak Spanish. “People are excited to find Spanish-speaking officers,” she said, and they are often cooperative and forthcoming with information.

Between the north and south segments of patrol, Deputy Salas said, “I like the south end. There are more Hispanic people in the south and they’re happy to see me.” She’s even been invited to a wedding after such a call, she said.

On a recent weekday evening, Salas started her shift responding to a potential fraud call at a liquor store and then headed to a reported assault call at a residence. Salas met with deputies Edelen and Truss at the residence where both the victim and the suspect were gone upon arrival. The officers took what information they could from a witness and later that evening, the suspect was located and identified.

Deputy Salas on the scene of a reported assault

Next, Deputy Salas responded to a harassment call in the Golden Beach neighborhood. Upon arrival, she had to immediately depart for a disturbance call on the other side of the county in the 7th District. She responded running code but was careful not to overdrive the narrow and windy roads out of Golden Beach. Once at the scene in Abell, another deputy had already arrived, and the situation had been diffused.

For those who might be interested in a career in law enforcement, the path may not be easy, but Deputy Salas advised, “Stick with it. We all want to help others. It is rewarding. In the end you know that it’s what you’re meant to do. It is really rewarding. We do definitely help others.”

“If somebody tells you that you can’t do it, just stick with it. Just know that you can. That is rewarding, proving others wrong,” she said.

Earning her degree in chemistry was not easy, but ultimately rewarding, she said. “I like doing things that are challenging. If you really want to do it – do it,” she said. There will be naysayers and critics along the way, but “don’t let that stop you,” she said.

“Deputy Salas demonstrates an unwavering commitment to her law enforcement duties,” Captain Stephen Simonds, Commander of the Patrol Division, said. “Her exceptional work ethic and diligence are truly remarkable. Additionally, Deputy Salas’ fluency in Spanish allows her to effectively communicate with Spanish-speaking residents, which has proven to be an invaluable service for both the agency, and to members of the community.”

Learn more about careers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, at https://www.firstsheriff.com/employment/default or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71936.