Change Of leadership For US Oyster Festival Committee

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – There’s a new Royal in town! Tari Moore recently took over as the Royal Oyster, after serving as the President of the Rotary Club of Lexington Park. She will now serve as the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the US Oyster Festival and hostess of the event itself come October.

The Royal Oyster also attends many public events as part of the public awareness campaign for the festival. Tari took over the role from Tricia Powell who served as the Royal Oyster for the 2022 event. Next in line is Wanda Smith, who is currently serving as the Club President.