LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided the Board of County Commissioners with the Commissioners’ Initiatives Report for Fiscal 2022. The report included the Drug Take Back Program, Protective Plus Program, and Veterans Corner. County Commissioners approved continuing these programs for fiscal 2023.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) recommended that the county change the lights at the Charles County Courthouse to green on Nov. 11-14 to celebrate Veterans Day, honor veterans in our county and country, and join other agencies in Operations Green Light. County Commissioners agreed with this recommendation.
Commissioners also approved:
- A budget amendment increase of $548,250 to purchase a track loader and a water truck that was part of the fiscal 2022 budget but delayed to fiscal 2023.
- A budget amendment increase of $75,376.60 to purchase a stake body that was part of the fiscal 2022 budget but delayed to fiscal 2023.
- A budget transfer request of $109,890.72 to update the county’s Total Maximum Daily Load Stormwater Implementation Plan that was part of the fiscal 2022 budget but delayed to fiscal 2023.
- A budget transfer request of $186,000 to provide additional funding for HVAC upgrades and roof replacement at General Smallwood Middle School.
- A Deer Cooperator Permit Letter from Shlagel Farms to conduct deer sharpshooting management on Shlagel Farms property.
- The Charles County Department of Health’s request to realign budget in order to provide a $10,000 salary supplement for their Human Resource Manager to bring this salary closer to other agencies.
- The Fiscal 2024 Budget Calendar.
- Introducing with an amendment and setting a public hearing for Bill 2022-08 County Commissioner Elections on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in a hybrid format. The amendment included that Commissioners shall reside in the district for one year from filing for candidacy.
Discussion
Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (District 4) requested a discussion on the zoning for properties along Maryland Route 925 in the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor. County Commissioners, Department of Planning and Growth Management, County Administration, and County Attorney’s Office discussed the zoning, as well as concerns of the property owners in the area.
Follow-Up Work Session
County Commissioners provided a follow-up work session with the Department of Planning and Growth Management staff on the Amendment to the 2016 Charles County Comprehensive Plan, Newburg Septic Tier Map. After considering the public comments, the County Commissioners accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to defer any changes to the Septic Tier Map until after the Newburg Sub Area Plan process has been completed.
Commissioners’ New Business
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) requested a moment of silence to acknowledge the passing of the Queen and her life’s work and leadership.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling, III (District 1) reminded residents to participate in the Charles County Fair this weekend.
Proclamations
- National Preparedness Month
- National Hispanic Heritage Month
- National Recovery Month
- National Suicide Prevention Week
- Direct Support Professionals’ Week
- Constitution Week
- Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics
- Car Free Day
- Diaper Need Awareness Week
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Public Hearing
County Commissioners and Charles County Delegation held a public hearing to review and discuss Preliminary 2023 State Legislative Proposals. There were 22 legislative proposals submitted. County Commissioners scheduled a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The record for public comments will be open until Saturday, Sept. 24.
