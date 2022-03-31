LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, March 28, the Charles County Board of County Commissioners participated in a joint meeting with the Prince George’s County Council to discuss their shared policy priorities and challenges. They discussed a range of topics, including concerns regarding traffic on U.S. Route 301/Maryland Route 5, road construction progress on Indian Head Highway/ Maryland Route 210, the future of light rail as a transportation solution, exploration of a potential Regional Transportation Authority, and unified strategies for workforce and economic development.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided a Fiscal 2023 Budget Work Session on the Enterprise Funds Operating and Capital Improvement Projects, as well as fees and charges. Overviews of the Landfill Fund, Environmental Service Fund, Watershed Protection and Restoration Fund, and Inspection and Review Fund were provided. Budget requests include new litter staff positions, a new soil conservation engineer position, support for new positions in Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services and Department of Human Resources, additional funding to support the Resilience Authority, and new inspection positions. The budget public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, residents can make their own vaccination appointments, and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics and testing sites, visit the Department of Health’s website. At-home COVID tests and KN95 mask distributions are available at public libraries and other local organizations and places of worship. University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Vice President of Ancillary Services Bill Grimes shared the hospital continues to have a very low number of COVID-19 patients. Chief of Media Services Jen Harris provided an update on the county’s communication efforts, which is focused on the state’s priority to increase vaccination booster shots for eligible individuals. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the latest statistics and schools’ COVID-19 screening program, which includes a low rate of COVID-19 numbers in the schools.

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff and Principal, Clifton, Larsen, Allen LLC representative Remi Omisore provided a presentation on the fiscal 2021 audit.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session.

Updates included:

General Assembly submitted a new congressional map on March 28.

A Senate Hearing scheduled on April 1 for House Bill 1423/ Senate Bill 965 and a House Hearing scheduled for March 31.

There was a Senate Hearing on March 24 for House Bill 1416 with no opposition.

House Bill 739/Senate Bill 916 passed the Senate and House.

Senate Bill 160 passed the House and is awaiting a Senate Hearing to be scheduled.

House Bill 1433 passed the House and there is a Senate Hearing scheduled for March 31.

A House Hearing is scheduled for House Bill 339 on March 30.

Senate Bill 291 included Charles County items for the Regency Furniture Stadium and a Charles County Multicultural Recreational and Amphitheatre.

House Bill 35/ Senate Bill 158 passed the General Assembly. The bill was a Maryland Association of Counties initiative.

County Commissioners approved sending a letter of information for Senate Bill 685.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A letter of support for the College of Southern Maryland’s grant application for restoration funding for the Friendship House.

A request to schedule a public hearing for the Septic Tier Map on Wednesday, May 27 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.

Appointments

Reappointed Tyria Fields as a citizen member and reappoint Linda Hammel as the registered nurse member for the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board.

Appointed Allison Hartley as citizen member; Elizabeth Calabrese as the social service nonprofit organization representative; Jeffrey O’Neil as a citizen with a disability member; Jessica Talley as the local Department of Social Services representative; and Lorenzo Childress as the physician member for the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board.

Update

Department of Public Works and Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided an update on Western Parkway. In May 2021, the county completed construction of a 1,350-linear foot extension of Western Parkway with divided highway and a hiker/biker trail. In November 2021, a 95 percent design package was submitted to the county for construction of a 1,165-linear foot extension of Western Parkway to include a four-lane divided roadway with a shared use hiker/biker facility; the road will serve as a north-south alternative route for local traffic. The design is 90 percent complete for construction of a 2,735-linear foot extension of Western Parkway to include a four-lane divided roadway with a hiker/biker trail and sidewalk. Developers are focusing on the eastern side of Western Parkway.

The county is working with neighboring counties and state and federal partners to construct roadway improvements on U.S. Route 301 by incorporating a lane shift utilizing an auxiliary lane on the northbound side of U.S. Route 301 to accommodate an additional southbound transition lane the new Western Parkway. The design is complete, but the county is awaiting a plan resubmission to the State Highway Administration. County Commissioners requested updates on the project as they become available.

Wednesday, March 30

County Commissioners, along with the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism and members of the public, celebrated the reopening of the Gilbert Run Park boardwalk with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This boardwalk replaces the previous boardwalk that was damaged in 2020 due to flooding in the park. More information about the new boardwalk is available on our website.

Update

Charles County Circuit Court, Charles County District Court, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and Charles County States Attorney’s Office representatives provided an update on the Charles County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CCJCC) proposal to create a pretrial services program in Charles County. Honorable H. James West explained that the CCJCC recommends having a neutral agency conduct evaluations using a best-practices risk evaluation tool and make recommendations to the Court regarding pre-trial release. Because the Charles County Detention Center is a part of the Sheriff’s Office, the CCJCC did not think it was favorable for the same agency that is law enforcement to also provide recommendations to the court, as it would be a conflict of interest. County Attorney Wes Adams suggested creating a county department of corrections that would handle these services. CCJCC recommends a model that includes keeping the county detention center housed within the Sheriff’s Office, but the county oversees the program under a county office. County Administrator Mark Belton mentioned that county staff are working with the Sheriff’s Office on the financial requirements of this program should the local legislation be passed.

Open Session

Economic Development Department Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle and Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland’s Director of Regional Workforce and Business Development Ruthy Davis provided a presentation on the resources for GenOn Coal Units Closing. The presentation highlighted the opportunities given to affected employees including unemployment insurance, health insurance options, and reemployment resources.

Discussion

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided a brief overview of House Bill 35/ Senate Bill 158 and its impact on the Charles County Board of Elections. Board of Elections’ Board of Supervisors President Craig Renner and Board of Elections Director II Tracy Dickerson provided information on the continued decline in election judge interest, expanding polling locations as required by this new law, the addition of a third early voting site, and additional voting by mail option. The Board of Elections will provide updated information to County Commissioners on additional polling sites and additional resources needed.

Town Hall Meeting

County Commissioners held their Quarterly Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. virtually and in-person at the County Government Building. The purpose of town hall meetings is to discuss topics important the community.

Next Commissioners Session: April 5, 2022

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.