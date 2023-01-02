LA PLATA, Md. – In June of 2019, Charles County Administrator Mark Belton, filed a complaint of racial discrimination with the Charles County Human Resources Department concerning a long-running pattern of discrimination and abuse by a County Commissioner.

According to official court documents, the Commissioner repeatedly harassed Belton with multiple oral and written assaults, all because of his race.

After the Commissioner learned of Belton’s complaint, the Commissioner filed a complaint of their own against Belton.

As a result of the complaints, the Board hired Bernadette Sargeant, Esquire, an attorney at the Washington D.C. law firm Stinson, LLP, to perform an independent investigation. According to the documents, Sargeant interviewed seven individuals, including Belton and each of the then-sitting Commissioners; reviewed more than 137 documents; and listened to and reviewed a voicemail message and videotape of relevant portions of an open session meeting of the Board in which Belton and the Commissioner participated.

On May 25, 2020, Sargeant detailed her findings in a 27-page written report. The report detailed that all complaints Belton filed against the Commissioner were substantiated.

All of the claims made by the Commissioner against Belton were found to be not true. Those claims included Belton’s favoritism to the white male county Commissioners and discrimination against African American County employees.

According to the documents, Sargeant presented her findings to the Board on June 9, 2020.

Outside HR Counsel, Eric Paltell, then provided legal recommendations. The Board then voted 4-1 to take Prompt and Remedial Actions against the Commissioner who had harassed Belton. Then the Board took a 4-1 vote to approve changes to the Commissioners’ Rules of Procedures, which would eliminate that Commissioner’s input on anything in regard to Belton, and limit any communication between them.

The commissioners held their first post-election meeting on December 13, 2022, which included newly-elected Commissioner Ralph Patterson. Less than 24 hours before the meeting Commissioner Collins changed the agenda to add a Closed Session discussion regarding two county employment contracts.

Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling [D] went into detail about this situation on the December 23, 2022 edition of “Get Real with Chris & Mark”.

“I went to the computer, and I saw that it had been changed very last minute, all they had been wiped off, and I had close session personnel matter,” Bowling explained. “I wanted legal advice before we went to the closed session for personnel matter so we could have the new commissioner review the investigation… they wouldn’t even let us do that.”

Since the only county employee that the Board can hire/fire was Belton, it was obvious who the session would be about.

Commissioner Patterson surprisingly voted against having an attorney debrief the 2020 investigation.

Commissioners Bowling and Stewart knew what was going on. Bowling explained that allowing the Commissioner who had abused Belton to participate in these discussions would violate the terms of the Commissioner’s Prompt and Remedial Action, which would expose the County to substantial civil liability; the County Attorney supported Bowling’s request.

The meeting ended with no vote taken to decide Belton’s employment. Although, it is believed that Commissioners Coates, Collins, and Patterson will again attempt to remove the Prompt and Remedial Action by allowing the Commissioner to participate in the vote.

According to court documents, given the validity of Belton’s initial complaints, any vote to terminate Belton would almost certainly cause irreparable harm to Charles County in the form of several lawsuits.

Commissioners Bowling and Stewart have now filed a lawsuit against the Charles County Board of Commissioners, including Commissioner Coates, Collins, and Patterson for Declaratory Judgment, Injunctive Relief, Petition for Writ of Mandamus and/or Prohibition, and Aiding, Abetting or Attempting to commit a Discriminatory Act.

