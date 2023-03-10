Charles County Commissioners Proclaim March As National Women's History Month

Credit – Charles County Government via Facebook

LA PLATA, Md. – On March 7, the Charles County Commissioners declared March as National Women’s History Month during their weekly meeting. The proclamation recognized the Charles County Commission for Women and other organizations that encourage women to continue contributing to the growth and strength of the country.

“We were delighted to accept the proclamation for Women’s History Month today from Charles County Commissioners. We will continue to work on behalf of all women and children in the county through innovative partnerships and by creating and supporting programming and legislation that improve the lives of families,” said the Charles County Commission for Women.

The proclamation highlighted how American women of every race, class, and ethnic background have contributed to the growth and strength of the nation. It also acknowledged the critical role that women continue to play in advancing the country economically, culturally, and socially. Women are involved in every sphere of American life, including the sciences, arts, and civics.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” was also mentioned in the proclamation. The theme encourages recognition of women past and present who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling, including print, radio, TV, stage, blogs, podcasts, and more. The timely theme honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art, pursuing truth, and reflecting the human condition decade after decade.

The Charles County Commission for Women is a non-partisan group of women leaders in the community, established by the Charles County Commissioners in 1996. They advocate for women and families in Charles County and work to raise awareness of issues affecting women and families by serving as a conduit between women and existing services and advocating for programs, education, and legislation.

The proclamation recognized the efforts of dedicated women leaders who are making a difference in the quality of life for women and families throughout the county. The county commissioners called upon all residents to observe this month with appropriate programs and activities.

