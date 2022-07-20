WALDORF, Md. – On July 16 at 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Grebe Place in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed a pizza delivery driver responded to an address to deliver food.

The occupants exited the house and indicated they did not place an order. As the driver was getting back into his car, he was approached by a group of juveniles who offered to buy the food and asked if the driver had change.

The suspects then slapped the pizza boxes out of the driver’s hands, stole his wallet, and fled. The driver pursued the suspects, but one of them produced a gun and pointed it at him. The suspects then assaulted the driver by punching him before fleeing.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Smith at 301-609-3504. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

