LA PLATA, Md. — Tears of joy abounded as first responders from Charles County shared a heartwarming moment with a young mother they saved during a medical emergency two months ago.

The emotional reunion occurred on the morning of August 12, with numerous first responders in attendance.

On June 27th at approximately 7:00 a.m., a call was received by the Charles County Department of Emergency Services about a young mother who was experiencing a severe medical emergency.

The young mother, Kristy Royal-Robinson, met the first responders who saved her life.

It was a joyous occasion as the first responders were able to meet Mrs. Kristy Royal-Robinson and her family, including her newborn child.

Pictured above from left to right:

LPPD Acting Corporal Brendan Smith (performed CPR)

LPPD Sergeant Philip Thompson (performed CPR)

Katy Hassler (EMT-B)

Lieutenant Amanda Karwacki (EMS Supervisor)

Tabor Burkhardt (EMT-B)

Kaitlyn Wood (911 Call Taker, Provided CPR Instruction to Family Over the Phone)

Donnell Robinson, Kristy Royal-Robinson (Patient)

David Medinski (EMT-B)

Tommy Concilor (Paramedic)

LPPD Police Officer First Class Robert Tippett

LPPD Corporal David Roys

