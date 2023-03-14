BRYANS ROAD, Md. – The members of Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. regret to announce the passing of W. “Mush” Atchison after a long battle with cancer.

The Charles County flag has been lowered immediately and will returned to full staff at sunset on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to honor Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Inc. lifetime member, William Warren Atchison.

Arrangements for William “Mush” Atchison are as follows.

Tuesday, March 14th

Visitation – 2pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm

Fireman’s Prayer – 7pm

3099 Livingston Rd

Bryans Road, Md 20616