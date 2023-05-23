WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County flag has been lowered until sunset on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to honor Retired Sheriff James “Jim” F. Gartland, II. Sheriff Gartland served as the Sheriff of Charles County from February 1986 to December 1994.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“Sheriff Berry and the men and women of the CCSO were saddened to hear of the passing of Retired Sheriff James “Jim” Gartland II, who passed away on Thursday, May 18. Sheriff Gartland served as the Sheriff of Charles County from February 1986 to December 1994. He began his career with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in 1966 as a Deputy Sheriff (ID# 25) and advanced to the rank of Captain before his appointment as the Sheriff. He served this Agency and the citizens of Charles County with honor throughout his law enforcement career. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gartland family.”