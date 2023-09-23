BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered effective immediately and returned to full staff at sunset on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, to honor Life Member of Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, former Fire Chief Joseph “Harold” Huntt.

Harold’s fire career started in 1964 joining the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and worked his way up with schooling to the rank of Fire Chief. He remained Bryans Roads Fire Chief for 5 ½ years and was President for one year. During his time as Fire Chief, he became the first “County” Fire Chief by the Charles County Volunteer Fire Association. He retired in 1990 with 29 years in the Federal Government. He joined the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department in 1989 to still serve his community and became a Life Member of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a past member of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.