Charles County Public Schools Offering Extended Day Program To Students At Five High Schools

LA PLATA, Md. – Students in Grades 9 through 12 who attend Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, Maurice J. McDonough, Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools can earn high school graduation requirements outside of the regular school day by completing an extended-day course for original credit. Courses are taught using the online APEX/Edmentum learning platform with deadlines set for unit completion.

As North Point and St. Charles high schools operate on a block schedule versus a period schedule used by the five other high schools, students at North Point and St. Charles are currently eligible to complete eight credits per school year.

The link to sign up to take original credit classes through the extended day program is available at www.ccboe.com. Semester 1 courses begin Monday, Oct. 16, and end Thursday, Jan. 19. Semester 2 courses begin Monday, Feb. 26, and end Friday, June 7 (May 17 for seniors). Students can enroll in and earn one credit per semester through this program. Semester 1 course dates: Oct. 16 – Jan. 19 Registration window is open from 8 a.m., Sept. 25, through 6 p.m., Oct. 4.

Withdrawal by: 6 p.m., Oct. 20.

Available courses: Health II/Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grade 10 or 11 who are planning to graduate early): .5 credit.

Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grades 12 or students who are out if their cohort who need a full credit): 1 credit.

Exploring Computer Science (technology education credit): 1 credit.

Art I (fine arts credit): 1 credit.

Fitness for Life .5 credit and Health I: .5 credit. Semester 2 course dates: Feb. 26 – June 7 (May 17 for seniors) Registration window is open from 8 a.m., Jan. 29, through 6 p.m., Feb. 9.

Withdrawal by: 6 p.m., March 1.

Available courses: Health II/Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grade 10 or 11 who are planning to graduate early): .5 credit each course. Each course runs for seven (7) weeks.

Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grades 10-12): 1 credit.

Exploring Computer Science (technology education credit): 1 credit.

Art I (fine arts credit): 1 credit.

Fitness for Life: .5 credit and Health I: .5 credit. Each course runs for seven (7) weeks.



Course Details: Courses are taught using the APEX/Edmentum online platform with concrete deadlines set for unit completion.

Students will receive report card grades for Extended Day Original Credit courses and grades will be factored into the student’s GPA and will affect eligibility.

Grades are comprised of written assignments in a digital platform, unit quizzes and tests that must be submitted through APEX/ Edmentum.

Students will be required to synchronously meet with their teacher via Zoom one day per week, Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m.

Students must use their school-issued computer and have a reliable internet connection to participate in the program.

The Zoom app should be updated, and students will look at their calendar in StudentVue for class invites. It is the responsibility of the student to join class and complete assignments according to deadlines set by the teacher.

Parents and students with questions should contact their school counselor.