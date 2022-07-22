WALDORF, Md. — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry recently took the time to attend a ceremony at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor.

However, this one was one for the history books in Charles County.

This ceremony was held to honor Alyssa Rios, the first girl in Charles County to reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

Rios, a member of BSA Troop 1781, joins an elite class consisting of over 1000 other young women who have ascended to the highest rank of the Boy Scouts of America, a rank that only 6% of all total scouts achieve.

There have been over 2.5 million Eagle Scouts throughout history. Notable Eagle Scouts include President Gerald Ford, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Astronaut Neil Armstrong.

To obtain such a high honor, one must have been a life scout for six months, possess advanced leadership skills, and earn 21 merit badges in subjects such as cooking, camping, and swimming.

The Sheriff told Rios to remember all of the values she has been taught over her years as a scout and to use them in her life going forward.

Photos from the event are available online at: https://www.facebook.com/ccsomd/posts/pfbid02ekK7yXodamm5SgDd48tqxaoii4jEHbtKALfhPCCC9T1kQg3PZ4QWtezpKWWgTSu2l.

