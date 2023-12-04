Charles County Sheriff’s Office Honors Young Boy Who Passed Away After Fight With Cancer

Finn Cusick (Credit: Finn’s Fierce Fight via Facebook)

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – On Sunday, December 3, 2023, Finn Cusick sadly passed away after a fierce battle with cancer. In May, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) met Finn and his family when he asked if he could sit on a real police motorcycle and inside a CCSO police cruiser. Obviously, CCSO made sure his wish came true.

“While we were honored to give this opportunity to Finn, the truth of the matter is, he was a GIFT to us. He showed us true perspective and demonstrated that sometimes real SUPERHEROES live in the hearts of small children who fight big battles,” CCSO stated in a Facebook post honoring the life of Finn.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

After meeting Finn, Sheriff Troy Berry presented a donation to Children’s National Hospital in charge of Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) research, which was the type of cancer Finn was battling. According to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, DIPG occurs in an area of the brainstem (the lowest, stem-like part of the brain) called the pons, which controls many of the body’s most vital functions, such as breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

“Finn fought the Fiercest Fight but gained his angel wings today. We extend our deepest condolences to the Cusick family during this most difficult time,” stated the Clements Cuties Foundation.

The Clements Cuties Foundation is a local non-profit that aims to help families going through childhood cancer. Click here to learn more about their organization and even donate to their cause.

To learn more about DIPG, click here.

“Finn, rest easy and may you ride all the police motorcycles you want. Salute, young man,” stated CCSO.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

