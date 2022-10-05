WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. Both personal and business checks have been stolen.

The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this crime should contact CCSO at 301-932-2222 as well as file a report with the United States Postal Inspection Service at uspis.gov/report.

The CCSO encourages citizens to use alternative means of money transfer, such as paying bills online or electronic transfers, as this crime trend remains active. It is imperative that citizens and businesses track the checks they have written and ensure that they have been cleared appropriately.

By using these steps and remaining diligent, citizens can assist law enforcement in curbing this crime trend.

