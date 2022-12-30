Charles County Sheriff’s Office Top Contributor To The Special Olympics Torch Run

Photo credit: Gus Proctor

LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office was recently recognized at the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run International Conference for raising the second-highest amount of money in the world for the organization in 2021. The Sheriff’s Office raised over $3.2 million for Special Olympics Maryland.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions and Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional, and World Games.

The community organizer for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Gus Proctor, has served as the coordinator for the Special Olympics program at the Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

Proctor explained that the program helps fund Special Olympics athletes to train and participate in sporting events.

Proctor got started with the program shortly after transferring to community policing in 2005.

“I was asked to pass out medals at the Maryland Special Olympics Winter Games in Deep Creek,” Proctor said.

Proctor described what he felt while attending this first event:

“I won’t forget that feeling I got when I put the medals on the athletes, and they were so happy and proud. I was hooked from day one.”

Proctor also spoke on how they were able to raise so much money for the Special Olympics.

“The bulk comes from the Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point,” Proctor said. “We also raise money from the Torch Run and Torch Run t-shirt sales.”

Proctor mentioned that the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has been the top t-shirt sale agency for the last 12 years when it comes to the Torch Run t-shirts.”

“I’m hoping to raise a million in torch-run t-shirt sales. That’s my goal,’’ Proctor said.

Proctor concluded by saying that the Special Olympics is a great program for athletes to compete and make new friends.

Parties interested in the Torch Run and Special Olympics can visit https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/partners-of-the-movement/government-ngo-partners/law-enforcement-torch-run

