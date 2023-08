WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of August 6 and August 13:

NB Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School

NB Middletown Road at Westlake High School

NB Lancaster Drive at Barnhart Elementary School

WB St Georges Drive at Mary Neal Elementary School

SB David Road at Theordore Davis Middle School

EB Poplar Hill Road at St. Peters Church