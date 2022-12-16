WALDORF, Md. – We are providing an update on the criminal case involving Mr. Matthew Strain, a former staff member of our school. We previously informed you that Mr. Strain reached a plea agreement on the charges against him.

Yesterday, the Court held a hearing and gave Mr. Strain a sentence which included one year in prison, supervised probation, registration as a sex offender, and mental health treatment. Saint Peter’s Parish and School and The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington take seriously our responsibility to provide a safe environment for our children.

We continue to encourage anyone who becomes aware of improper conduct by anyone in archdiocesan ministry, to please contact Courtney Chase, Executive Director of the Archdiocese’s Office of Child Protection & Safe Environment, at 301-853-5302.

Please keep in your prayers all who have been affected by this situation. We thank you for entrusting your children to our care, and we remain committed to providing them with a safe learning environment.

Sincerely in Christ,

Reverend Father Keith Woods

Tina Wagner Principal Saint Peter’s School