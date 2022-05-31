Charles County Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert This Saturday

LA PLATA, Md. – The competition, which will begin at 3:00 p.m. on June 4, will be held at Christ Church, 112 Charles St, La Plata, MD.This year seven contestants will perform a recital before a distinguished panel of judges. The judges this year are Jody Gatwood, prize winner in several international violin competitions and Professor Emeritus, The Catholic University of America, and Jeffrey Silberschlag, internationally acclaimed trumpeter, and Head of Orchestral Instruments at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

A reception will be a provided following the concert. In addition to giving monetary awards, the judges will determine the soloist for the Charles County Youth Orchestra’s winter concert. The public is encouraged to attend this free concert.

For more information about the CCYO Concerto Competition please visit: charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/ccyo-competition

CCYO is very grateful to Christ Church, La Plata, for the use of their beautiful facilities and to the Rotary Club of Charles County for sponsoring this concert

Upcoming CCYO concerts for June include a performance at ArtsFest at the La Plata Town Hall on June 11 at noon by all four ensembles in the CCYO family: Prelude Strings, Encore Strings, Encore Band, and the Youth Orchestra.

In July, the 2022 CCYO Chamber Music Festival and Secret Garden Concerts will be held at Christ Church, La Plata on three consecutive Saturday evenings on July 16, 23 and 30 at 8 pm. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Auditions for CCYO’s 2022-2023 season will be held in September.

Recently, CCYO has been spotlighted in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and has been featured on WTOP radio. Also, this spring two CCYO String Quartets were finalists in the prestigious Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, DC.

Even during the pandemic CCYO and its ensembles were very busy presenting numerous online and in person outdoor concerts and activities such as Chamber Music Festivals, Masterclasses, and Concerto Competitions.

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, the Charles County Charitable Trust and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata as well as generous donations from individuals.