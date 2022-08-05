CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!

Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.

“National Night Out remains one of the most special events in Charles County because our citizens, community organizations, and first responders truly care about each other,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

“It is a great reminder of what a special place Charles County is, with so many wonderful people.”