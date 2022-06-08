Charles Henry Countiss, 63 of California, MD passed away on June 3rd, 2022 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

He was born on November 27, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Henry Frederick Countiss and Margaret Theresa (Holt) Countiss of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Charles was a graduate of Chopticon High School in 1976. He was employed by Atlantic Broadband as a Construction/Cable Technician for 20 years. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed being outdoors at the field, or in his yard.

He loved the game of softball and would never pass on watching and cheering on the Charlotte Hall All Star team. He took pride in keeping his possessions meticulously clean.

He could always be found working in his yard and detailing his vehicles. He enjoyed being on the phone with pretty much everyone in his contact list lol. But more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and always supported them in everything they did.

He is survived by his children, Dewayne Marcel Countiss of California, MD Latoya Theresa Chase (Damian) of Leonardtown, MD and Ryan Christopher Countiss (Jasmine) of Clarksville, Tennessee; siblings, Bernard Frederick Countiss (Karen) of Charlotte Hall, MD and James Lawrence Countiss (Valerie) of Charlotte Hall, MD. Grandchildren; Tyra, Dylan, Darius, Jaiden, Jailyn, Noah, Rhylan, Aubreigh and Jayden.

He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

At this time services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.