Charlotte Ann DeLawder, 79, of LaPlata, Maryland, passed away in Washington, DC on September 13, 2022. She was born on December 6, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late Henry Lyle McGraw and the late Edeia Irene Earhart McGraw. She was one of four children.

On June 9, 1961, Charlotte married Robert F. DeLawder, Sr. They had recently celebrated 61 wonderful years of marriage. Charlotte and Robert went on to have two sons, Robert and Keith, making their family complete.

Charlotte was a hard-working woman who worked in the banking industry as a teller for 30 years.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her five grandchildren, Lydia, Amanda, Keith Jr., Charlotte Ann and Austin and her seven great grandchildren, LoLa, Levi, Leo, Lucy, Fallon, Lainey and Beckham. When she wasn’t with them, she could be found crafting, shopping or gardening.

Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, her sons, Robert and Keith, her sisters, Patricia McGraw Walton of Utah and Judy Miller Smith of Florida, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, William L. McGraw.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 20, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 21, at10:00 am at the funeral home with Interment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD