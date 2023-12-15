Chesapeake Public Charter School students present 58 handmade cat blankets to the St. Mary’s Animal Adoption and Resource Center. Pictured left to right: Naomi Cooley, Laila Chase, and Breanna Peters.

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Friday, December 1st, two student representatives from the Chesapeake Public Charter School (CPCS) donated 58 handmade fleece cat blankets to the St. Mary’s Animal Adoption and Resource Center, located on FDR Boulevard behind the First Colony shopping center in California. In September, the center posted a request for cat blankets on Facebook, which caught the attention of the CPCS CARES Club.

Twelve CPCS third, fourth, and fifth graders met on Friday mornings for an hour during the months of October and November to make the cat blankets under the supervision of three parent volunteers. CPCS offers students “electives”—typically parent-run classes on varying topics such as cooking, sewing, gardening, woodworking, and other skills adults can share with students during this time once a week. CPCS Eduction Director Sandy Imbriale says, “Electives allow students to come together with other teachers, community members, and parents to participate in multi-age project based opportunities. They love having the chance to learn from someone new and the adults enjoy sharing something they are passionate about.”

The St. Mary’s Animal Adoption and Resource Center is always accepting donations for the animals under its care. Breanna Peters, Administrative Coordinator for the center says, “We currently need canned cat/kitten food, canned dog/puppy food, toys for cats, tuff toys for dogs, and Purina cat and dog chow. There are a variety of animals under our care including cats, dogs, small critters, and livestock.” The blankets donated by students will go in cat condos to provide warmth and comfort for the kitties waiting to be adopted.

CPCS is a public elementary and middle school for children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade who reside in St. Mary’s County. Students are offered admission based on a lottery system. To apply, visit CPCSapplication.com. The deadline is December 31st.