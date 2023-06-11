Chesapeake Bay Middle School Wins 2023 Kindness Cup

PASADENA, Md. – Chesapeake Bay Middle School has earned the 2023 AACPS Kindness Cup, a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative created to improve school climate and increase student engagement.

To bring awareness to anti-bullying practices, this year’s Kindness Cup Challenge encouraged students to create a hashtag that shows that kindness is the norm at their schools.

Chesapeake Bay Middle School’s #Countonme shows that the school’s kindness culture is rich in valuing and acknowledging every student and school community member.

Earning second place with the hashtag #Ugood, Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School seeks to check on the wellbeing of their schoolmates. Southern Middle School won third place with the hashtag #Southernopensdoors to show that courteousness is the first step to kindness and can be found everywhere at the school.

Severn River Middle School students not only show kindness, but they also wear it. The school received an honorable mention with the hashtag #Kindnessisthenewdrip.