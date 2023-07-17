Chesapeake Beach Announces Taste The Beaches 2023

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Taste the Beaches 2023 will be held on Saturday September 9th from 12-5 – and this year we have an exciting announcement to make: Taste the Beaches will be hosted at a new venue!

The Chesapeake Beach Economic Development Committee is taking Taste the Beaches on tour to a local favorite, Abner’s Crab House! You won’t want to miss the delicious food from Abner’s Crab House, Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar and other local restaurants at the center of Town. The event will feature live oyster shucking, music from John Luskey and other local favorites, children activities and so much more!

The event is free to attend. The Town of Chesapeake Beach will be sponsoring samples from local businesses while supplies last. Food, drinks, art and other vendor items will be available for purchase.

You do not have to wait for Taste the Beaches to try our local restaurants! Stop by a Twin Beach Business tonight!