Chesapeake Beach Northeast Community Center Polling Location Information

CHESAPEAKE BEACH. Md. – Primary Election Day is TODAY Tuesday, Jul. 19, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A sample ballot is available here.

View the interactive precinct and polling place map or go to the voter services website to find your polling place as well as see a copy of the ballot for which you will be voting.

For the majority of Town of Chesapeake Beach residents who have the Northeast Community Center as their polling location, parking is very easy for voters. Please pull into the circle as noted below in red and park in front of the community center to quick and easy voting. Take a moment and thank the volunteers on site assisting voters for the Calvert County Board of Elections to include Randy Getman, Chair of the Chesapeake Beach Board of Elections.

Early Voting Results Tabulation: Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm (Please note that results will not be released until after 8:00 pm and all the polls in Maryland have closed.)

Mail-in Ballot Canvass I – Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 am

Provisional Ballot Canvass – Wednesday, July 27. 2022 at 10:00 am

Mail-in Ballot Canvass II – Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 am

Other Important Election Dates & Activities: All activities will take place at the Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St, Lower Level, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

General Election Day is

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.