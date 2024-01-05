Chesapeake Beach Woman Inspires Others To Learn Knitting After Simple Facebook Post

Credit: Kathleen Hasson

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – “I’ve always considered myself a crafty person, but only just recently taught myself to knit.”

Although Kathleen Hasson is still pretty new to knitting, she’s created some chunky-style blankets that are inspiring other women in the community to want to learn how to knit.

Hasson posted photos of the blankets she was trying to sell on the Chesapeake Beach residents Facebook page. Within a matter of minutes, women responded asking her if she’d be willing to teach them how to knit. She said that’s something she really wants to focus on now.

Credit: Kathleen Hasson

“It’s a sort of therapy for me. I sit at my kitchen window and look out at the water and knit away. It kind of takes me back to a time when people spent less time on their electronics and more time just doing things,” Hasson told The BayNet.

Hasson says the type of blankets she’s making doesn’t require knitting needles. She does it with a finger kit.

Credit: Kathleen Hasson

She made one for her son, who recently moved away, to give him what she called “a little bit of Mom” on days when he might need a hug. That was her first attempt at it and she admits it took her a while to finish it, but once she did, she was hooked.

Since mid-October, she’s made almost 25 and is still looking to sell them, but is now coordinating with some ladies online who responded to her post and hopes to get some sort of class together to teach them how to do it.

Credit: Kathleen Hasson

