Children Ages 5-11 Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated eligibility for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Children ages 5 and older are now eligible to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at least five months after completion of their primary vaccine series.

Individuals age 17 and younger may only be registered for an SMCHD vaccine clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine.



Everyone age 5 and older should get and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines for best protection from severe illness and to help protect others in our community.

You are up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines when you have received the primary series and booster dose(s) when eligible, as follows:

Age 5+ → Primary vaccine series (2 doses) + a booster dose

→ Primary vaccine series (2 doses) + a booster dose Age 50+ → Primary vaccine series (2 doses) + two booster doses

People with compromised immune systems should receive additional doses, as follows:

Age 5+ → Initial vaccine series (3 doses) + a booster dose

→ Initial vaccine series (3 doses) + a booster dose Age 12+ → Initial vaccine series (3 doses) + two booster doses

For more information, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine; select the patient age group for available clinic dates and to make an appointment. Call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330 for questions or assistance making an appointment over the phone.

Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.



“This approval of a booster dose for eligible children is timely as we are experiencing a rise in community transmission of COVID-19 and new subvariants of the virus,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, helps to prevent severe illness from COVID-19.

This in turn helps to protect others in our community as severe illness may involve a longer period of being contagious, and may also expose our local health care workers to infection as they take care of those who are seriously ill.”



For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit smchd.org/coronavirus.