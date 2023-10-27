Chopticon And Leonardtown Win 2023 SMAC Cross Country Championships

Credit: ChopticonAthletic BoostersClub via Facebook

ST. LEONARD, Md. – On October 25, 2023, the Chopticon High School boys and Leonardtown High School girls took home their respective SMAC cross country championships at Jefferson Patterson Park.

The top five for the boys had Chopticon (30) coming out on top, with Leonardtown (55), Northern (96) , La Plata (104), and Huntingtown (113) taking the remaining spots.

Leonardtown (47) finished in first place for the girls, coming out ahead of Huntingtown (60), Northern (92), Chopticon (95), and Great Mills (122).

Congratulations to all athletes for an outstanding and competitive showing!

