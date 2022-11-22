Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast is Sponsored by Jerry’s Seafood of Bowie

www.jerrysseafood.com

301-805-2284

_

Aaron Brady welcomed Chopticon High School Football Coach Duane Etherton on the Student Athlete Spotlight by mentioning his significant influence on many students.

Part of Brady’s mission for the podcast series is to recognize all the coaches, students, parents, and staff that make a difference for our sports teams.

On the sixth episode of the Student Athlete Spotlight, Coach Duane Etherton named his star players and talked about ways we can help grow football within the community.

Coach Etherton mentioned that one of their biggest challenges is recruiting athletes to play more than one sport. Etherton explained that there is so much talent within the school that he wishes he could bring each player onto his team.

“It’s finding that player that plays basketball to play football, being the multiple sport athlete, that’s our biggest challenge,” said Etherton.

“I’ve coached for a lot of college coaches. They wanted kids who play multiple sports,” replied Brady. “How I challenge them is, if you’re that good to be able to play that sport in college, say basketball or baseball, then why aren’t you good enough to play a sport every season? Be All-State in three sports, not just one.”

On a lighter note, Coach Etherton says the best nickname award goes to “QB1,” which he refers to as the quarterback.

“Right now, we have a freshmen quarterback who going to be ridiculous. Since I met him in January, we’ve been calling him QB1. We’re really not big on nicknames… I’ve heard of one other one, E-Money. I don’t even know who the kid is,” said Etherton.

Coach Etherton reminds us, “You learn more about life from sports than you do from school.”

Meaning, that experience student-athletes are getting is far greater than anything they could experience during a regular school day.

This episode wraps up the series in the Student Athlete Spotlight. More episodes featuring new sports and coaches coming soon!

Find all the podcast episodes here: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

_

Student Athlete Spotlight features interviews with local high school sports coaches and students.

ABOUT THE HOST: Coach Brady has been coaching since 1999 after a brief cup of coffee with the NY Giants in the NotForLong League. During the last 22 seasons, he has spent 8 years in the college ranks at Duke, Georgetown, Mansfield, and Clarion University respectively, and has been a head high school coach for 14 seasons. As a high school scholar-athlete, he garnered 10 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball and was All-State in two sports. Over the years, Aaron has coached baseball, basketball, girl’s soccer, women’s football, and men’s football.

