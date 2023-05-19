CALIFORNIA, Md. – Since 2009, Chris Hill has been a top realtor in not only Southern Maryland, but in the entire state. His journey began in 1989, when he entered the home building industry.

He noticed that people kept coming to him to ask for his help on selling their homes while he was building their new ones. This is what sparked Chris’ interest in becoming an actual real estate agent.

Currently, Hill has his own team of realtors and is associated with Century 21 New Millennium. He serves mainly Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, but can work anywhere in the state.

In 2010, Hill was named the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors Rookie of the Year and won the same title with Century 21 New Millennium.

In 2022, Hill was elected as the next President of the Maryland Association of Realtors after being with the association since 2009, and was the Secretary in 2021. Hill will officially take office in October.

“The process is very humbling to have the members elect me to represent them at the State level,” Hill told TheBayNet.com. “Getting to know the members all across the state is so informative. The different experiences that we all have across the state is so interesting.”

Hill has always been very active and vocal when it comes to topics surrounding local real estate. He has been part of many panels and even podcasts where he gets the chance to voice his opinions.

His most popular podcast is “Get Real with Chris and Mark,” where he and his co-host Mark Frisco, a fellow real estate agent in the area, often take deep dives into topics surrounding Southern Maryland.

They don’t always talk about real estate though, as many episodes have guests from local businesses come on and tell their story. Chris and Mark also taste test many of the food and drinks that the guests bring.

You can find all episodes of Get Real on The BayNet’s YouTube channel, or listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are released every Friday at noon.

Hill also has his own YouTube channel where he gives advice on real estate, finance, and business. You can find his channel here.

Hill then went on to explain why he thinks being a realtor in Southern Maryland is so special.

“Southern Maryland is such an interesting mix of people and properties, from Waterfront to small cottages. ‘Everyday is something new in Southern Maryland Real Estate.’,” explained Hill.

Hill also explained what he believes makes a good realtor and what separates him from the rest.

“A good Realtor listens to their Clients needs and desires and works hard to earn and keep their trust,” says Hill. “Honestly, it is my truthful approach, sometimes I have to tell people things that they don’t want to hear, but honesty and transparency is what makes my Clients trust me.”

If you are looking for help in the real estate market and think Chris Hill is your best fit, you can contact him 410-610-9032. You can also find him on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, and of course his website.

