SOUTHERN MARYLAND — On July 21, 2022, Chris Palombi issued the following statement after securing the nod to face off against Steny Hoyer for a second time in the November General Election.

“I am truly humbled and honored for the support.

Running in 2020, we were very limited in outreach due to COVID restrictions. Our campaign outreach for the primary was nearly exclusive to social media.

Now that everything is open, the campaign has been able to build off the experience and momentum from 2020, and run and much more effective campaign. It was great meeting and talking with many voters, regardless of political affiliation, throughout the district.

I understand running for this seat with an R next to the name is a challenge historically.

In 2020, while I lost to Congressman Steny Hoyer, we made in-roads flipping 9 precincts, even earning votes from many Independents and Democrats in Southern Maryland.

Nearly everyone is voicing their frustration with inflation, government overreach, and the misuse of their tax dollars. DC is broken and the decisions being made by current leadership are negatively affecting everyone, regardless of their political stance. Times are different now, and more people care about kitchen table issues, how to make ends meet with their wallets, and empowering ‘We the People’, than a letter next to someone’s name.

America is the land of opportunities, of second chances, to learn, grow and come back stronger.

I would also like to thank everyone who tirelessly volunteered their time to spread campaign awareness.”