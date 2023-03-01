Christine Victoria Tippett, 75, of Brandywine, MD, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Christine was born on January 29, 1948, to Ernest Nelson Windsor Sr. and Agnes Ann Eleanor Windsor, in Brandywine, MD. After graduating from high school Christine married Bernard Samuel Tippett on August 24, 1965, and together they had four children, Timothy, Cheryl, Lori Ann, and Holly. Christine worked for the Prince George’s County Board of Education as a bus driver for 32 years until she retired.

Christine is predeceased by her parents; daughter, Lori Ann Tippett; brothers, Ernest Windsor Jr., David Windsor, and Mark Windsor; and sister, Jeanne Windsor.

Christine is survived by her husband, Bernard; son, Timothy Tippett (Bonnie); daughters, Cheryl Cooper-Noble (Clyde), and Holly Buckler (Joshua); sisters, Ellen Moore, Janice Pollack, and Beverly Collins; grandchildren, Brandi Cooper, Hank Cooper, Bobby Cooper, Logan Amirault, Jay Buckler, and Crystal Cavey; great-grandchildren, Vincent Janes, Jackson Janes, Kylie Campbell, Sammy Cavey, and Maddie Harriman.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD