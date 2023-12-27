Clara Norris

Clara Ridgell Norris, 86, of Leonardtown, MD passed away December 21, 2023 with family by her side.

Clara was born on February 26, 1937 in Scotland, MD, to the late Joseph Austin Ridgell and the late Cecilia Plowden King. She was a life- long resident of St. Mary’s County.

On October 28, 1956, Clara married her loving husband, George Calvert Norris, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. They were together for more than 49 wonderful years before his passing in 2005.

Clara is survived by her children, G. Mathew Norris (Betsy), Michael Norris (Sandy), Gail Nash (Harry), Rose Elliott (Mike), Donna Isenberg (Bill), Joe Parent (Kris), and Kim Callanan. Clara was also blessed with grandchildren, Nicole Norris (fiancé Jamin), Monica Simmons (Eric), Kenneth Nash, Timothy and Jennifer Jasper, Michael Isenberg (Lauren), Christopher Isenberg, Kaylyn and Cortland Parent, Jojo Freeman, Samantha and Steven Callanan. Great-grandchildren Will and Mitch Isenberg. Clara is also survived by her sister Eleanor Tippet (Francis).

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Wood; siblings Leslie Ridgell, George Ridgell, Grace Pratt, Austin (Gus) Ridgell, Susanna Wolf, Thomas Gregory Ridgell, Catherine Dean and Cecilia Titus.

Clara loved nothing more than to have her family around with laughter, food, and great conversations. She was a card shark and loved playing any type of cards. Her favorite was pinochle. She was known for her love of reading and even built her own bookshelves to hold her many books. She was a skilled seamstress and made all of her children’s clothes when they were young.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Peter Giovanoni at 1:00 PM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD, 20680. Interment will be private at a later date.

Pallbearers will be Michael Isenberg, Chris Isenberg, Kenneth Nash, Tim Jasper, Todd Coe, and Joe Parent. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Nash, Bill Isenberg, and Cortland Parent.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Michael’s School, 16560 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680 or Leonardtown Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

