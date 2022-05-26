Clarence O’Connell McDonagh, Jr., 92, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on May 20, 2022.

Known by his nicknames “Brother” and “Mac”, he was born on August 23, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Clarence and Elsie McDonagh, their third child and only son. The family moved to Hughesville when he was two years old, and he attended local schools, including Charlotte Hall Military Academy.

At 16 years old, Mac joined his father and other dedicated men of the area as a founding member of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, an organization he and his family were proud to support his entire life.

Mac joined his father’s business, the Hughesville Motor Company, and was involved in the automotive industry as a salesman for most of his adult life. He was known for his strong memory of his customers — encountering familiar faces even when he traveled out of the area. A common reply when asked by his children how he knew someone was “I sold him/her their car.”

Mac never really ‘retired’ and worked until his health prevented him doing so, enjoying his last job at True Value Hardware in Charlotte Hall managing the automotive supplies. Mac loved people, and having a job to do. He was a big fan of most sports and enjoyed watching games and events on television, and was known for a strong lucky streak. Impossible to count how many drawings, raffles and small lottery prizes he has won over the years!

Mac enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1948 and was a proud Korean War veteran, spending two years overseas as crew chief of a C-119 Flying Boxcar.

Mac met Barbara Ann Jarboe at Hill’s Club in Mechanicsville and they married in 1955. Then went on to have five children — Clarence “Mac”McDonagh, III of Charleston, SC [Brenda], Michael Glenn McDonagh of Richmond, VA, James Brian McDonagh of Mechanicsville, MD [Vicki], Sharon McDonagh of Alexandria, VA and Joan Grandy of Hughesville, MD. His children and their spouses survive him, as do his ten grandchildren; Mackie, Michael, Sean; Kelly, Whitney, Casey, Kirby; Kelsey, Katelyn, and Kyleigh. He also has nine great-grandchildren with two more due in July.

Mac was an active member of his community throughout his life, always ready to help with any event or occasion that would benefit the Southern Maryland area. In addition to the HVFD, he served in leadership roles with the Jameson-Harrison American Legion Post 238, supported the Hughesville Little Leagues and Pony Leagues; was a member and volunteer of additional organizations such the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus and the Izaak Walton League, and was active supporting St. Mary’s Church and school in Bryantown as an usher and event volunteer.

Mac was predeceased by his wife, Barbara McDonagh, his parents, Clarence Sr. and Elsie McDonagh, and two of his sisters, Elsie Harrison and Norma Hancock. He is survived by his beloved younger sister, Patricia “Trish” Frances Augusta McDonagh. He was uncle to a large number of nieces, nephews, their spouses and children from the extended McDonagh and Jarboe families.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville beginning at 3:00 pm. A prayer service by the chaplains of Post 238 and the HVFD will take place at 3:30 pm with reception to follow. We invite all in the community who knew Mac to attend. His remains will be interred in a private ceremony on a future date at the Cheltenham State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the following organizations that were so important to Mac:

-Jameson-Harrison American Legion Post 238 (http://www.alpost238.org/)

-Hughesville Fire Department & EMS (http://www.hvfdems.org/)

-I am Nathan | Nathan McDevitt Scholarship Fund (http://iamnathan.org/) (Nathan was the grandson of Mac’s niece & goddaughter)

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.