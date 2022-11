LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will reopen with normal business hours, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

We thank citizens for their patience during the renovation process.

There will be a temporary waiver for the limit of the number of trash bins during the reopening through Dec. 2, 2022.

For more information on convenience centers or the landfill, please visit https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw/Recycling-Solid-Waste.