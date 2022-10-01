BALTIMORE – U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.

He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by Chief Judge Bredar in August 2022.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington Division; Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad; and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

According to his guilty plea, law enforcement observed Brown conduct narcotics transactions in which narcotics customers routinely stood in lines outside of one of the Monroe Street residences before Brown’s arrival. For example, on January 6, 2022, after an individual was observed walking in the vicinity of the location in which Brown frequently sold narcotics, the individual overdosed.

According to the first responders, the non-fatal overdose was attributed to PCP.

On January 13, 2022, law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrants at eight residences in Annapolis, Maryland, including Brown’s residence where officers seized 47 grams of PCP, 55.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6.2 grams of heroin, and 71 grams of cocaine. On the same day, law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrant at an Annapolis apartment which Basimibnbrown frequently visited.

After executing the warrant, law enforcement found 145.05 grams of cocaine, 67.19 grams of PCP, and 59.56 grams of a cutting agent within a child’s closet. In total, law enforcement seized $32,695 in cash as well as a firearm.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI, DEA, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation.

Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joan C. Mathias and LaRai Everett, who prosecuted the case.

For more information on the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit www.justice.gov/usao-md and https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.